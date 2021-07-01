Ezequiel Figueroa

The Forest (2020)

The Forest (2020) illustration
This is an illustration for the book "Sleeping Beauty" working with the positive and negative concept. Emphasising on the anguish of the girl.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
