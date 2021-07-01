Kushal Jain

Elega - Modern & Minimal Widgets

Elega - Modern & Minimal Widgets wallpaper android personalisation minimal widgets homescreen
New adaptive widgets for Elega - Android widget pack.

Available on Google Play -
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.playtiveapps.elega

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
