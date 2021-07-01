Logo Design for CHSE Data Engineering

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I completed this fun project for the Center of Health System Effectiveness (CHSE) at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU).
They were looking for a logo to put on their presentations, technical briefs, and similar documents. Since it's purely for internal use they wanted the logo to be a bit silly, have an overall positive vibe, and feature a Sasquatch as that has been their unofficial mascot.
As data engineering isn't very straightforward, we decided to reflect the 'builder' side of things with a hard hat and wrench. In addition, since most of their official communication and presentations have a dark blue (003E7B) background the logo should work well with that color.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com
See more of my work at https://johnery.com/