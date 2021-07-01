Logo Design for CHSE Data Engineering

I completed this fun project for the Center of Health System Effectiveness (CHSE) at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU).

They were looking for a logo to put on their presentations, technical briefs, and similar documents. Since it's purely for internal use they wanted the logo to be a bit silly, have an overall positive vibe, and feature a Sasquatch as that has been their unofficial mascot.

As data engineering isn't very straightforward, we decided to reflect the 'builder' side of things with a hard hat and wrench. In addition, since most of their official communication and presentations have a dark blue (003E7B) background the logo should work well with that color.

-----

I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/