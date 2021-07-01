John Poh

Logo Design for CHSE Data Engineering

John Poh
John Poh
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design for CHSE Data Engineering mascot yeti sasquatch cartoon graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
Logo Design for CHSE Data Engineering mascot yeti sasquatch cartoon graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
Logo Design for CHSE Data Engineering mascot yeti sasquatch cartoon graphic design vector logo design branding design logo branding
Download color palette
  1. chse1.png
  2. chse2.png
  3. chse3.png

I completed this fun project for the Center of Health System Effectiveness (CHSE) at Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU).

They were looking for a logo to put on their presentations, technical briefs, and similar documents. Since it's purely for internal use they wanted the logo to be a bit silly, have an overall positive vibe, and feature a Sasquatch as that has been their unofficial mascot.

As data engineering isn't very straightforward, we decided to reflect the 'builder' side of things with a hard hat and wrench. In addition, since most of their official communication and presentations have a dark blue (003E7B) background the logo should work well with that color.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

John Poh
John Poh
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
Hire Me

More by John Poh

View profile
    • Like