DAY 44

Try to see the world through a different eye. From diffrent perspective. You will be able to change your world in a sec. And your work, inspiration, and art will a whole new experience. Every day you can be fresh and new.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

Find out more here: www.markrise.art

Flat Design Vector Character Illustration, Simple 2D Drawing