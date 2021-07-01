Ezequiel Figueroa

SWEETTLY PUNK! (2020)

SWEETTLY PUNK! (2020)
This was my entry for a contest that wanted to celebrate a traditional spanish dessert "The Braid of almudevar" I gave punk vives , to make it younger to break with it's traditional image.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
