Baptiste Dumas
Dark Blue

Pioneers

Baptiste Dumas
Dark Blue
Baptiste Dumas for Dark Blue
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Last year we partnered with the progressive digital agency m/SIX (WPP) to create an edgy recruitment site for their new Pioneers program. Pioneers has for objective to attract the best and most diverse talent from across the UK.

This is one of the suggested routes - leaning towards a playful, fun and friendly approach, using bold types and vibrant colours.

More to come ✌️

Dark Blue
Dark Blue
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Dark Blue

View profile
    • Like