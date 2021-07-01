Anastasiia

Online booking for a photo studio

Anastasiia
Anastasiia
Hire Me
  • Save
Online booking for a photo studio web site photostudio admin panel minimal branding
Online booking for a photo studio web site photostudio admin panel minimal branding
Online booking for a photo studio web site photostudio admin panel minimal branding
Online booking for a photo studio web site photostudio admin panel minimal branding
Online booking for a photo studio web site photostudio admin panel minimal branding
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 5.png

Hey dribblers 🐱
This is my new project 'Online booking for a photo studio'

The project consists of two parts.
Dashboard for the administrator of the photo studio and the user part of the online booking of the photo studio
☀️1. Dashboard for admins - all current bookings, booking management, information and finances. The ability to keep track of expenses and income, statistics and an up-to-date list of clients
☀️2. Mobile and computer version of online studio booking. Choice of time and date in the table, entering personal information and the ability to manage your booking

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Anastasiia
Anastasiia
UI UX designer| ios App| Web sites| CRM systems
Hire Me

More by Anastasiia

View profile
    • Like