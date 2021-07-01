🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey dribblers 🐱
This is my new project 'Online booking for a photo studio'
The project consists of two parts.
Dashboard for the administrator of the photo studio and the user part of the online booking of the photo studio
☀️1. Dashboard for admins - all current bookings, booking management, information and finances. The ability to keep track of expenses and income, statistics and an up-to-date list of clients
☀️2. Mobile and computer version of online studio booking. Choice of time and date in the table, entering personal information and the ability to manage your booking