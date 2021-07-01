ALEXEY FMNH
Flatstudio

Parimatch: Open Match Live

ALEXEY FMNH for Flatstudio
While live, users are able to follow the game in any circumstances and rewind the most important moments to make the right bet.

The main stats are right there at the top, allowing users to spend less time for search and more time betting.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

Rebound of
Parimatch: Home page
We make good Interface systems with you. 🙂
