Skillyas std

Asthan Font

Skillyas std
Skillyas std
  • Save
Asthan Font ux branding ui vector logo illustrator illustration icon design art
Download color palette

Asthan is a classic, elegant and unique script font. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease!
It will add a vintage and delicate spark to any design project that you wish to create!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/asthan/ref/573945/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Skillyas std
Skillyas std

More by Skillyas std

View profile
    • Like