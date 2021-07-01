Aditi

Crypto Mobile App Design (Skeuomorphism)

Aditi
Aditi
  • Save
Crypto Mobile App Design (Skeuomorphism) ui graphic design figma uiux design ux
Download color palette

Hey dribblers,
I am learning Ui design and really liked the shot by Ghulam Rasool@Ghulam Rasool
Actual shot-https://dribbble.com/shots/15931039/attachments/7762867?mode=media
I tried to replicate this.
Hope you like it 😃
Love to hear your thoughts 🙂

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Aditi
Aditi

More by Aditi

View profile
    • Like