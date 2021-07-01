Pricing Plan Sections - Webpixels Components

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I started working on some new templates for the next Webpixels update. New landing and pricing pages are on their way. Can't wait to show them to you, very soon.
Until then, here's a pricing section from our component library which contains hundreds of amazingly well-crafted components and templates.
👉All components are built with Bootstrap 5. Also, we have the Figma assets a designer needs.
