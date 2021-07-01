Webpixels

Pricing Plan Sections - Webpixels Components

Webpixels
Webpixels
Hire Me
  • Save
Pricing Plan Sections - Webpixels Components bootstrap template ui subscriptions business saas marketing website elements components sections plans pricing
Download color palette

I started working on some new templates for the next Webpixels update. New landing and pricing pages are on their way. Can't wait to show them to you, very soon.

Until then, here's a pricing section from our component library which contains hundreds of amazingly well-crafted components and templates.

👉All components are built with Bootstrap 5. Also, we have the Figma assets a designer needs.

Get the HTML

Hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for your likes and comments!

Press L to support us 👻
and follow webpixels for more content!

Follow our team on
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Our Website

Webpixels
Webpixels
— Build like a PRO
Hire Me

More by Webpixels

View profile
    • Like