Daniel Jennings

Papercraft Hamster

Daniel Jennings
Daniel Jennings
Hire Me
  • Save
Papercraft Hamster layers cute hamster wildlife animal texture gradient art vector papercraft illustration
Download color palette

Another of the papercraft animals for ShelterBox.

Daniel Jennings
Daniel Jennings
Likes long walks on the beach & clients with weird projects.
Hire Me

More by Daniel Jennings

View profile
    • Like