Rose Nguyen

Wingsmob Music Festival Logo

Rose Nguyen
Rose Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Wingsmob Music Festival Logo edm style retro vintage logo design festival logo music logo music festival festival music weekly warm up game graphic design logo branding illustration
Download color palette

I design this music festival logo because I'm working for a music game studio named Wingsmob as UI/UX Artist. This is 8th year I worked for Wingsmob.

49a413ac979c804811a8f4dc786ff2fd
Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
Rose Nguyen
Rose Nguyen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rose Nguyen

View profile
    • Like