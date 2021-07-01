Fabiana

Playroom app for gamer woman

Fabiana
Fabiana
  • Save
Playroom app for gamer woman
Download color palette

Playroom was my final project on my UX/UI Design course at @coderhouse. It's an app for woman gamers so they can connect with other players and be safe.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Fabiana
Fabiana

More by Fabiana

View profile
    • Like