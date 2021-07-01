Sergey_cher

Forest fire and fleeing animals. Natural disaster.

Forest fire and fleeing animals. Natural disaster.
When there were fires in Siberia and they often showed it. On the news, I decided after that to draw this illustration.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
