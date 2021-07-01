🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Creative People :)
Presenting a "Servise Agency Landing page". I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.😍😍
Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.✌✌
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents.
Thanks for your time and have a good day!
Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:
sharonahmed2001@gmail.com 👌👌👌