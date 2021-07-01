Ran Shi

Daily UI #002 / Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI #002 / Credit Card Checkout creditcard checkout ui dailyui 002 daily ui 100 dailyui
I often give up the idea of buying something at payment page, so I want to make it as simple as possible.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
