Алена Боса
Fulcrum Rocks

Bloss – home of parenthood experts

Алена Боса
Fulcrum Rocks
Алена Боса for Fulcrum Rocks
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Heya, Dribbble world! 😊

Super recently, one of my most awesome projects – Bloss - has gone live. Bloss is a platform for parents and parenthood experts. Inside, its users can be advised by rated & reviews professionals, book calls & appointments with them, view inspiring & informative content, and even participate in community chat forum.
All these features we’ve represented in Bloss user-friendly, functional & stylish design. What do think about its UI and what suggestions you have?

Made with love by Fulcrum ❤️

Need your designs done? Just drop a message at hello@fulcrum.rocks

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Fulcrum Rocks
Fulcrum Rocks
Design Agency That Covers Full Product Development
Hire Us

More by Fulcrum Rocks

View profile
    • Like