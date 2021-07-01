Bloss – home of parenthood experts

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Heya, Dribbble world! 😊
Super recently, one of my most awesome projects – Bloss - has gone live. Bloss is a platform for parents and parenthood experts. Inside, its users can be advised by rated & reviews professionals, book calls & appointments with them, view inspiring & informative content, and even participate in community chat forum.
All these features we’ve represented in Bloss user-friendly, functional & stylish design. What do think about its UI and what suggestions you have?
Made with love by Fulcrum ❤️
Need your designs done? Just drop a message at hello@fulcrum.rocks