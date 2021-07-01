Landing Page for SubComm Nxt'21 Event

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
2020 redefined consumer buying behavior. Today, people are buying online and are subscribed to more things than ever before. Here is a landing page for SubCommNxt’21 event where people connected virtually with experts leading the D2C revolution.
Check the live page
Supporting Illustration by Vinoth
