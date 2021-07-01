Saravana Bharathi S B
Landing Page for SubComm Nxt'21 Event

Landing Page for SubComm Nxt'21 Event visual design graphic design layout banner typography conference landing page webdesign
2020 redefined consumer buying behavior. Today, people are buying online and are subscribed to more things than ever before. Here is a landing page for SubCommNxt’21 event where people connected virtually with experts leading the D2C revolution.

Check the live page

Supporting Illustration by Vinoth

