Crew.work — Career page & Job description (mobile)

Hello everyone! 👋
Hiring is a key factor of success for any company, that’s why we’ve been building Crew, a product-driven project with eFounders Startup Studio.
Crew is an all-in-one recruiting platform, that helps teams source, engage, and close best candidates, faster. In one complete tool, we address the changes from passive hiring to today’s much more active forms of recruiting. The platform empowers recruiters by automating workflows and making sure they won’t have to ever switch from one tool to another. No more frictions. No more tedious work. Ever again. To reach the moon, companies will need the best crews. 🧑🚀
In this shot, I’m showing you the mobile version of our career page. That’s where companies can list their opportunities so that talent can find and apply to jobs in just a few clicks. We’ve decided to go for a minimalist layout to make the talent journey intuitive and purposeful.
Shout out to Juliette, Martin, Didier and eFounders team for their help on designing this product. ❤️
We’re looking to grow our team here! Open positions
Feel free to give any feedbacks and share some love by pressing ‘L’ if you like this shot !
