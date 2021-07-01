Anna Lohinova

50's style

Anna Lohinova
Anna Lohinova
  • Save
50's style orange pink red woman style pattern vintage illustration retro illustration retro art retro vintage art vector art vector illustration vector graphic design
Download color palette

A woman coming right from the 50's, with stylized coloring and pattern.

Anna Lohinova
Anna Lohinova

More by Anna Lohinova

View profile
    • Like