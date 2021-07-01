Peter Voth

Love Forte Viva Fuerte

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Hire Me
  • Save
Love Forte Viva Fuerte design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration crest shield heraldry coat of arms peter voth design
Love Forte Viva Fuerte design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration crest shield heraldry coat of arms peter voth design
Download color palette
  1. Love Forte Color.png
  2. Love Forte BW.png

Family Crest with a lot of symbolism and colors for Love Forte Viva Fuerte. Done under the art direction of Channing Bailey. I‘m not used to colorful designs but it was fun exploring it. Especially in context of heraldry.

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Peter Voth

View profile
    • Like