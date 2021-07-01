Anna

ANIMATED TRAVEL ICONSET

iconset travel icon flat vector web motion graphics animation
Hi!
Here is an animated iconset on the topic of travel. I try my hand in animation because I believe motion is important for UI/UX. And even tiny anomation can help to improve the perception of a product.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
