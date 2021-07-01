temiss

Logo Design for Fine and Fair

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design for Fine and Fair graphic design teal luxury minimal elegant jewelry ord mark illustration vector logo identity branding brand branding digital art digital design
Download color palette

Fine and Fair is a branding from far eastern Asia for jewelry. They were looking for a minimal, modern and elegant logo design. Based on their origin and jewelry, teal color was very important.

If you're a fresh brand contact us today!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like