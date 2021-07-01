My Personal Portfolio

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello, Dribblers!
I am a teen freelance web designer and developer.
I redesigned my portfolio website, because I wanted something less flashy, and more neat and professional looking.
So this is what I managed to come up with.
