Sam Darbouze

Noir Theatre Logo (reupload)

Sam Darbouze
Sam Darbouze
  • Save
Noir Theatre Logo (reupload) graphic design typography logo
Download color palette

Logo commission. Went through several rounds of drafting before arriving at a logo that conveys the aesthetic of the company and its character.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Sam Darbouze
Sam Darbouze

More by Sam Darbouze

View profile
    • Like