Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie

HolidayApp

Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie
Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie
  • Save
HolidayApp mobile desain ui ux design mobile design mobile ux ui branding graphic design
Download color palette

Hello! 👋
Most people are confused about finding a vacation spot with family, therefore holidayApp is here to solve this problem.
-------------------------------------------------- ------------
Do you have a project you need to get started?

Contact me: sidiqmuhamad99@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/m_sidiq08/

Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie
Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie

More by Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie

View profile
    • Like