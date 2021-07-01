Doby Hory – Mountain Challenge

THE GREATEST TOURIST CHALLENGE WITH 20,000+ PARTICIPANTS

1. Choose a challenge (Slovakia – dobyhory.sk, Austria – bergsammler.at, Poland – zdobywajgory.pl, Czech Republic – jdidohor.cz)

2. Conquer the summits and take a picture – and upload it to our community (dribbble shot soon)

3. Help nature – because with each conquered summit we plant a tree

4. Get a medal (dribbble shot soon)

Hit "L" to share the love and feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts about the project or design. Would you join the challenge?