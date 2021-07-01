Calculator design : DailyUI 004

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, designers!
I always want to try the glass morphism technique in my design. So as soon as I got a mission from #DailyUI to design a calculator, I went for it.
If there are any advices, please comment below.