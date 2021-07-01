Kritika N.

Calculator design : DailyUI 004

Kritika N.
Kritika N.
  • Save
Calculator design : DailyUI 004 figma ui ux design dailyui app
Download color palette

Hi, designers!
I always want to try the glass morphism technique in my design. So as soon as I got a mission from #DailyUI to design a calculator, I went for it.

If there are any advices, please comment below.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Kritika N.
Kritika N.

More by Kritika N.

View profile
    • Like