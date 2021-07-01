Lipika

Snapchat Discover Show - Verify your Email and Mobile Number

Snapchat Discover Show - Verify your Email and Mobile Number 2d animation motion motion graphics graphics vector character design character safety channel episode snapchat branding people inspiration texture design illustration
  1. Layer 2-dribbble_10.mp4
  2. Frame 1447.png

A few more snaps from the Snapchat Discover Show ☀️
This one's from the episode about Verifying your account information.

Take a look at the whole project on Behance👈

The wonderful Animation was done by Mac Wojcik

Illustrator & Visual Designer
