Daily UI #001

Daily UI #001 app ux design
#001 #DailyUI
So I want to learn about designing and I have started learning Figma as a design tool. I am starting off a Daily UI Challenge so that I will be able to practice designing components for web.
This is my first Design.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
