Eteqium Solutions, Decentralized Crypto platform website design

Eteqium solution is a decentralized platform that allows users to transfer crypto coins/tokens without gas fees and also improving scalability by reducing the time of transaction and increase the amount of information that the blockchain can store.
The product goal is to make easy to use, flexible, secure and scalable platform.
The key feature of the website, and also the main objective is allowing users to easily proceed to Eteqium exchange, which will later enable them to achieve their goals, which are to reduce gas fees during the transaction or swapping.
The dashboard is currently in the creation phase, which will come out in late July.