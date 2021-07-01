Good for Sale
Lucian Radu

Line Art Lion Logo

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Hire Me
  • Save
Line Art Lion Logo sale premium original modern scratchboard line lines king animal lion illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo

Lion Logo

Price
$350
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Lion Logo
Download color palette

Lion Logo

Price
$350
Buy now
Available on logoground.com
Good for sale
Lion Logo

You can buy this design by accessing the "Buy Now" button on the right of this page. You'll own the copyright and the customization is included.

If you're interested in working together, get in touch :

contact@unomdesign.com

Hit "L" if you like my work!

You can also check my Instagram account.

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Logo & Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Lucian Radu

View profile
    • Like