Prit Cee

Whatsapp light

Prit Cee
Prit Cee
Hire Me
  • Save
Whatsapp light whatsapp icon monterey big sur macos
Download color palette

Had a couple of people request I do a whatsapp icon over on reddit. Tried keeping things pretty simple and basic.

PS – I'd pick telegram over whatsapp any day of the week!

Whatsapp Light.icns
1 MB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Prit Cee
Prit Cee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Prit Cee

View profile
    • Like