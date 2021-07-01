Shuvo Singha

Positive Logo (Health care)

Shuvo Singha
Shuvo Singha
  • Save
Positive Logo (Health care) brand design branding design vector flat minimalist logo icon flat logo creative positive graphic design design logo branding modernlogodesign lettermark logo brand identity brand identity design brand designer
Download color palette

Name: Positive
Types of logo -
- Minimal
- Modern & Fun
For Logo Design and queries email me here shuvooooosinha@gmail.com

Thank you and share your thoughts.😊

Shuvo Singha
Shuvo Singha

More by Shuvo Singha

View profile
    • Like