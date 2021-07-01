🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Minimalist Logo Design
Color Mode: CMYK
Tools: Adobe illustrator CC
Let's talk about your project
-----------------------------
Send massage
or
Mail: aaromij12@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801740731363
If you feel happy after watching my design, please 'Like & Comment' my work and don't forget to follow me.
Thanks & Regards
Abu Ahmmed Romij