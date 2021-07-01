FORHAD AHAMMED

Watch Shop App

Watch Shop App shtor shop ecommerce ecommerce app minimal ui ux ui design trend ux ui design design trend ux ui trendy dribbble best shot trendy
Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Today I would like to share this Watch Shop App Conceptual Design. I tried to make a web that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍
Thank you
contact:forhadahamed20@gmail.com

