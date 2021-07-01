Amrin

Pop-Up Concept - Daily UI 016

Amrin
Amrin
  • Save
Pop-Up Concept - Daily UI 016 overley popupmessage notification pop-up popup illustration webdesign web appdesign app ui graphic design dailyui design
Download color palette

Illustration is from Freepik
href="https://www.freepik.com/"
If you like my design then please hit a "L"
Thanks for watching
#DailyUI
#016

Amrin
Amrin

More by Amrin

View profile
    • Like