Polina Ivashchenko

Zero gravity jar

Polina Ivashchenko
Polina Ivashchenko
  • Save
Zero gravity jar alcohol shot brush tardis box marlboro cigarettes glass jar stars oriental fan doctor who noise star illustration
Download color palette

The Zero Gravity Jar is dedicated to my dear friend Marina

Check out my Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CQtPH3Zne_9/

Polina Ivashchenko
Polina Ivashchenko

More by Polina Ivashchenko

View profile
    • Like