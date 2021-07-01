Habib Ahmed

Audiobook app UI Design

Audiobook app UI Design android appdesign mobileapp userexperiance userinterface branding graphic design ux design ui design photoshop
This is the High fidelity audiobook app design. Design is based on google material design also material color's used designed in Figma.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments below! Feel free to suggest anything.

Email: habibahmed01@gmail.com

