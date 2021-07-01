Responsive Website for Raw Pressery Drinks

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a Homepage UI for RAW Pressery. I tried to make it look clean & animated. Used some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.
Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content and tips.
Follow Me On Instagram: @sujit_sks
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @sujitksen