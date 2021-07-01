Shobhit Srivastava

Error 404 Web Page

Shobhit Srivastava
Shobhit Srivastava
  • Save
Error 404 Web Page webpage userinterface typography vector logo illustration mobile app design design branding app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!

I would like to share my exploration about Error 404 Web Page. What do you think?

Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!

Shobhit Srivastava
Shobhit Srivastava

More by Shobhit Srivastava

View profile
    • Like