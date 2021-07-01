WM Employers Website

Looking for a new digital presence that represents your business and its services in a clean and impactful way?

KIJO design websites and apps that not only perform exceptionally but do so while communicating your style and values to the user. Take one of our recently completed design projects, the website for WMEmployers.

WMEmployers is a not for profit employment service collective that works with local authorities and public sector organisations to create more resilient and diverse workforces. They are specifically working to champion the West Midlands as a thriving place to live and work.

They came to us with a complex brief that involved organising their many resources and services into a digital format which made finding the information straightforward for the front-end user.

Through a clever tiered system of menus and hierarchies, KIJO has managed to turn this client’s detailed service offerings into a navigable system that makes user journeys simple and rewarding.

This in addition to the stunning branding work that KIJO have completed, makes the site for WMEmployers not only functionally excellent but visually satisfying to use.

