Skyriders 03

Mauro Mason
Skyriders 03
Full video: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122481781/Skirama-Dolomiti
In 2020 I worked on an explainer video on anti-covid security measures in ski resorts. Unfortunately the lifts were closed all winter due to the health emergency, but I can give you a sneak peek.

Motion Designer, Illustrator, Astronaut
