Muhanad Eissa

Academic advision login UI

Muhanad Eissa
Muhanad Eissa
  • Save
Academic advision login UI logo illustration ux branding ui illustrator web graphic design flat design
Download color palette

This flat clean design for academic advision system login page UI was done for a web site system, I hope you liking, folks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Muhanad Eissa
Muhanad Eissa

More by Muhanad Eissa

View profile
    • Like