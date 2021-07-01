HasThemes

Givest - Non Profit Gatsby Template

HasThemes
HasThemes
Hire Us
  • Save
Givest - Non Profit Gatsby Template fundraising react web template
Givest - Non Profit Gatsby Template fundraising react web template
Givest - Non Profit Gatsby Template fundraising react web template
Download color palette
  1. Givest - Non Profit Gatsby Template (2).png
  2. Givest - Non Profit Gatsby Template (3).png
  3. Givest - Non Profit Gatsby Template.png

Givest- Non Profit Gatsby Template is an exclusive web template that helps designers and web developers build a modern website for non-profit organizations. You can use this amazing web developing tool to help raise awareness for a good cause on the internet. It is powered by Gatsby which is an open-source static website generator (SSG) based on React JS that can be used to craft static websites following the latest standards of Web development that are well optimized for speed and security.
Download: https://themeforest.net/item/givest-non-profit-gatsby-template/31787952?s_rank=127

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
HasThemes
HasThemes
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by HasThemes

View profile
    • Like