Givest- Non Profit Gatsby Template is an exclusive web template that helps designers and web developers build a modern website for non-profit organizations. You can use this amazing web developing tool to help raise awareness for a good cause on the internet. It is powered by Gatsby which is an open-source static website generator (SSG) based on React JS that can be used to craft static websites following the latest standards of Web development that are well optimized for speed and security.

Download: https://themeforest.net/item/givest-non-profit-gatsby-template/31787952?s_rank=127