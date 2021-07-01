Daily UI 004 – Calcuator

With understanding of finger placement and the problem, I designed an experience which is compatible to all people and adaptable with one hand.

The main aim of choosing blue as a primary color was to soothe the eyes of users while they use it during the daytime. The Dark grey will support the human eye during nights for a seamless calculation experience.

L-R mode (Left-Right mode) is a cool feature that enables the users to switch the UI layout according to their convenience. Almost 10% of the world’s population are Left-handers. But, the UI layout of most of the daily used apps are adaptively designed for Right-handed people where Left-handers are left out during this process.