Muhanad Eissa

Academic advision admin UI

Muhanad Eissa
Muhanad Eissa
  • Save
Academic advision admin UI logo illustration ux branding flat illustrator ui graphic design web design
Download color palette

This flat clean design for Academic advision system main page UI was done for a web site system, I hope you liking, folks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Muhanad Eissa
Muhanad Eissa

More by Muhanad Eissa

View profile
    • Like