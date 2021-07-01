Vino Draws
Chargebee Design

Acing Agile Finance - Blog Illustration

Vino Draws
Chargebee Design
Vino Draws for Chargebee Design
  • Save
Acing Agile Finance - Blog Illustration lab finance blog modern graphic design character illustration illustrator
Acing Agile Finance - Blog Illustration lab finance blog modern graphic design character illustration illustrator
Download color palette
  1. Frame 24.png
  2. Frame 26.png

Tools Designed for the New-Age CFO. This is the supporting illustration for the blog Enabling Agile Finance.

Check the blog here

To check out more works follow us on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Chargebee Design
Chargebee Design

More by Chargebee Design

View profile
    • Like