Food delivery app- Loyalty program

This is the conceptual design for a loyalty program that can be implemented in food delivery apps. The user is rewarded with 1 point for every rupee spent. These points can be redeemed either by choosing from a list of items from different restaurants and food spots or by choosing to redeem point as pay balance(100 points = 1 rupee), which can be used while checking out in the future. the second way of redeeming the points doesn't restrict the user to a list of items to choose from. the user can use the pay balance for anything on the application.

This design was made for @crowwwn's weekly design challenge

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
